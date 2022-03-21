Lego Star Wars: XIII cool and hilarious things from The Skywalker Saga
We've learned all about the game and played the beginning of Episode IV, and the Force is strong with this one.
With Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally releasing on April 5 (a month before May the 4th and after some delays), the other day I was able to both take a look at different parts of the final game with the devs at TT Games, and to play for forty-something minutes.
Now, seeing as how for some months both the British studio and Warner Bros. Games have been describing the scope and new features of the most ambitious Lego game to date -spanning nine movies and introducing a new generation of bricks-based titles - I thought I'd rather collect a bunch of interesting and/or humorous facts down below for fans to enjoy, as I'm pretty sure most of you know the basics already.
But before that, one thing allow me to say, young Padawans: after what I've seen and played, I'm left more impatient than Anakin taking on Count Dooku at the end of Attack of the Clones, as not only can this be the best Lego game to date and some of the most fun you can have in 2022; it could also be one of the very best Star Wars games ever. Now, on to the list:
13 facts from Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
As you can see with my gameplay clip above, the fan-serving final scene from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been partly included at the beginning of Episode IV: A New Hope, in a great touch to further connect the narrative and lore of the series, including Leia answering "hope" when asked about the contents of the disk that will change the fate of the Rebels.
In the video I start a new game from that Episode IV as per Warner's request, but you can choose to start the game from the first Episode of any of the three trilogies, i.e. Episode I, IV, or VII, with the "select episode" screen showing beautiful Lego dioramas to represent a legendary scene from each one. From any of those points, you unlock the following Episodes by completing the story (that unless you take a Free Play detour), which at the same time unlocks planets, areas, characters, ships, side quests and more to explore freely.
Freedom of choice is also present when progressing through the story portions themselves, as even if they might seem linear, they present plenty of alternative paths and approaches to both combat and puzzle solving, most of the time depending on the characters you want to use for the task. This is shown around the 8:30 mark in the video, as Leia and Antilles can choose between a Laser Turret or a Water Cannon.
A new engine for a new generation of Lego games means not only more geometry, finer detail or higher-res textures (including the so-advertised dust and snow particles covering characters and objects), but also a much better and more modern lighting system making for great atmosphere, movie-like shots and cool effects.
Camera is also times better from the get-go. It's much closer to action and characters, and it goes RE4 TPS-style when aiming with the blasters (or when mounting a creature or a machine) for a cinematic angle allowing for more accuracy. Lego games were getting too crowded and confusing with the latest Lego Movie or Lego Marvel entries, and thus this cleaner presentation is welcomed. Besides, everything that exists in Lego IRL is built with Lego bricks in-game for collectors to relate to, such as for example the so familiar interior of the CR90 Corvette (Tantive IV).
Combat has been overhauled. If you're shooting from that TPS perspective, you can use cover and move between them to then aim at different body parts to cause effects and hilarious reactions. If you on the contrary decide to use your fists and melee weapons, there's a combo meter, which works as a studs multiplier, rewarding both variety in moves and agility with counters, like a Lego take on Bayonetta and Batman Arkham.
Lego games have always (of course) been about collecting, and here True Jedi meter is split into three sections, while there are other three special challenges per level (and 45 levels in total), not to mention your usual Mini Kits or the very special Kyber Bricks to invest and unlock more.
The number of characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is 380, the largest to date. They now come in classes (Jedi, Hero, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Villain, Dark Side, Astromech Droids, Protocol Droid, Extra), each with its unique set of abilities and upgrades. I liked how, for example, heroes use grapple guns, or how droids are not seen as a threat until they attack first, and how R2-D2 is a hacking expert but protocol droid C-3PO is able to both build with bricks, operate human panels or talk to characters.
The Force is stronger than ever. One of my favourite touches was when using Ben Kenobi's Jedi Mind Tricks, as you now possess the other character's (or creature's) mind to control them literally, while the Jedi concentrates. You can also use the Force to lift a droid and hover it to an unreachable platform to collect stuff on Tatooine, or to move floating parts to complete a puzzle on Ajan Kloss, which feels satisfying.
Same goes for lightsabers, which add acrobatic moves to the aforementioned renewed combat system's combos, but also come in handy when cutting through doors or as a throwable weapon. Speaking of combat, there are bigger bosses such as the final battle with Count Dooku at the beginning of Ep III, a true lightsaber duel with different phases, special moves, focused camera and a bigger health bar to empty. All while Chancellor (and beloved grandpa) Palpatine had the popcorn at the ready, of course.
Fully-fledged space combat reminds of the Squadron games and looks amazing, including arcade flying controls, boost, locking and even torpedoes. There are 69 Starships, 5 Capital Ships, and 45 Micro Ships to either unlock or buy with studs. You can Hyperspace travel to any unlocked planet/episode, but also fly around any planet's local space in search of smuggle cargo quests (taking you to other planets) or Kyber Brick comets. You can switch ships as you please and head to the planets you spot within your current galaxy map's sector, and remember to bring your protocol droids to decipher comms...
Co-op play for two players is drop-in-drop-out as usual, but there's more emphasis in joining forces for some missions and activities. Screen is split vertically this time (not dynamically) and I can't wait to try some of the many Master and Padawan scenes, for example with Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan.
It's absolutely hilarious in both silly and smart ways. You can feel some of the British humour and the cutscenes are movie quality. There are clones joking about their number name, droids celebrating retirement, escape pods turned into washing machines or the warmest stormtrooper hot tub. You can turn the entire galaxy into a rave or play havoc with the Rancor (one of the most expensive characters), and I'm even expecting some parody about the latest trilogy.