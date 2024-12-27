HQ

If you're a LEGO or Star Wars enthusiast, odds are you've been waiting for the LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser (set #75367) since rumors started buzzing about it. The Venator is one of those iconic ships from The Clone Wars era—recognizable for its sleek design, massive size, and the nostalgia it evokes for those epic space battles. LEGO has delivered what might be one of the most ambitious Star Wars sets yet, but does it live up to the hype? Let's dive into the build, details, and whether this set earns its spot in your collection.

Right out of the gate, this set screams premium. At 5,374 pieces, it's not just a LEGO set—it's a commitment. The box is massive, heavy, and drenched in that Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Series (UCS) branding. The art on the box is stunning, showcasing the Venator in mid-flight with vibrant galactic colors that immediately transport you to the Star Wars universe.

Opening the box, you're met with numbered bags—LOTS of them—and two instruction booklets. There's also a UCS-style placard sticker and, to top it off, the cherry on the cake: the exclusive Admiral Yularen and Clone Captain Rex minifigures. It's clear from the start that LEGO wanted to make this an event, not just a build.

The Venator isn't a casual weekend project. This is a marathon, not a sprint, designed for experienced builders. It took me around 20+ hours over several days, but the process was just as satisfying as the final result. The instructions are precise and clear, though I'd recommend some pre-sorting for the sheer number of parts to keep things from getting overwhelming.

The build starts with a strong internal frame, which is critical for a set of this size and weight. The engineering here is mind-blowing—LEGO has used Technic structures throughout to ensure stability. Even when you add the panels and details later, the cruiser feels sturdy enough to withstand a bit of movement (not that you'll be swooshing this beast around, let's be honest).

From there, it's all about layering. The hull comes together in sections, with LEGO's designers showing off their skills by balancing structural integrity with intricate details. The symmetry of the Venator's twin bridges is satisfying to construct, and the dual hangar bays are a highlight, complete with tiny starfighters.

Let's be real—LEGO absolutely nailed the look of the Venator. At over 43 inches long, it's a proper display piece, dominating any shelf or table it sits on. The proportions are spot-on, and the color palette—mostly light gray with pops of Republic red—is faithful to the source material.

The detailing is what elevates this set. The surface is covered in greebling—those tiny LEGO pieces that mimic the mechanical textures of the real ship. The attention to detail is insane; you can almost imagine clone troopers scrambling around on the deck. The Republic insignia on the hull is built using bricks (not stickers!), which is a relief for anyone who dreads applying UCS-style decals.

The interior, while limited, includes some fantastic touches. The hangar bays feature micro-scale Republic gunships and starfighters, adding a sense of scale to the model. These are subtle but effective, making the ship feel alive. The twin bridges are also beautifully constructed, with tiny command centers that Clone Wars fans will instantly recognize.

It's not often that UCS sets focus on minifigures, but LEGO wisely included two exclusives here, and they're absolute gems. First up is Admiral Yularen, a nod to his role in The Clone Wars. The figure is detailed, with crisp printing on the torso and a unique face print that captures his stern demeanor.

The star of the show, though, is Clone Captain Rex. Fans have been clamoring for a Phase II Rex for years, and LEGO finally delivered. The printing is top-notch, with his iconic blue markings and battle-worn armor perfectly captured. He even comes with his rangefinder accessory, which is a nice touch. The only downside? There are just two minifigures. For a set of this scale, a few more clones or even a Jedi figure would've been the icing on the cake.

Let's not kid ourselves: this set is all about the display. The Venator is a centerpiece, not a toy. It comes with a UCS-style stand that holds it securely and angles it for maximum visual impact. The display plaque is a classy touch, giving it that museum-quality look.

That said, there is a bit of playability if you're inclined to explore it. The hangar bays and micro-scale ships are fun to fiddle with, and the build is robust enough to handle some light interaction. Still, this is primarily for collectors and adult fans who want a jaw-dropping Star Wars model to show off.

Let's address the elephant in the room: the price. At $649.99 USD, the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is a hefty investment. But is it worth it? If you're a hardcore Star Wars fan or a UCS collector, the answer is a resounding yes.

Here's why: The build experience is rich and rewarding, the design is exceptional, and the sheer size and detail of the finished model make it a standout. Plus, the inclusion of two exclusive minifigures adds extra value for collectors. When compared to other UCS sets like the Millennium Falcon or the AT-AT, the Venator holds its own as a flagship piece.

For casual fans or those on a budget, the price might be a tough pill to swallow. But for those who grew up with The Clone Wars or have an emotional connection to the ship, this set feels like a love letter from LEGO to the fans.

The Venator is aimed squarely at adult LEGO fans, particularly those who grew up with The Clone Wars. If you're someone who dreams of recreating battles between the Republic and Separatists, this is your ultimate model. It's also perfect for UCS collectors who want to expand their fleet with a Clone Wars-era ship.

That said, it's not for everyone. The price and complexity mean this isn't an impulse buy or a casual set. Younger builders or those without a dedicated display area might want to admire it from afar.

The LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is a triumph. It's a massive, detailed, and faithful representation of one of the most beloved ships from The Clone Wars. From the immersive build process to the stunning finished model, this set delivers on every front. Yes, it's pricey, but for fans of Star Wars and LEGO alike, it's hard to imagine a more satisfying addition to your collection.

Whether you're reliving the glory days of the Republic or simply want to marvel at a piece of engineering brilliance, the Venator is an unforgettable experience. Just make sure you've got the time, space, and budget for this galactic behemoth. May the Force—and your wallet—be with you.