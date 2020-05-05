Cookies

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's key art revealed

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to have all nine movies represented. No release date has yet been shared though.

What better day to show the world your Star Wars game' key art, then on the official Star Wars Day, May 4? That's what TT Games thought, as it released the main art for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga yesterday, which you can see below.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will gather the three main trilogies, meaning that it will include events from all nine Skywalker films, from episode IV to episode IX. On the other hand, this means Rogue One, Han Solo, and all TV shows, are excluded.

Unfortunately, there's still no release date to share with you, but TT Games promises more info during the summer.

