Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to release on April 5

Warner Bros. and TT Games has just shared a brand new trailer for the upcoming Lego title, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Once again serving as a deeper look into the anticipated game, this trailer has finally given us a firm release date after multiple delays saw the title abdicate its former 2020 and 2021 release windows.

As for exactly when Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will launch, the trailer states that the title will be releasing on April 5, 2022, and that as previously noted, it will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

You can catch the new trailer below, to get another look at this daft take on the Star Wars universe ahead of its April launch.