Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to release in Spring 2022

It's the first time we've seen gameplay in almost an entire year.

It's pretty crazy to think that the last time we saw Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gameplay was almost one whole year ago. Since then, the TT Games title has been indefinitely delayed, and frankly disappeared from the face of the Earth, without so much as a rumble as to where it went. However, at this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live! show, we've seen another look at the game, and even have another release date to boot.

That's right, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will officially land in Spring 2022, bringing content from all nine mainline Star Wars games to chew through. To mark this announcement, TT Games has released a new trailer showing off another look at the game, which you can take a look at below.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

