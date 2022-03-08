Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to get a variety of character pack DLCs

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the official launch date for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The anticipated and awaited TT Games title will be arriving on April 5, and with that in mind, we've now been told about what some of the DLC will look like and what it will be bringing.

Coming in the form of character collection packs, the DLCs will bring additional characters from Star Wars works outside of the traditional mainline Skywalker Saga nine movies. This includes, at launch (assuming you purchase the Character Collection bundle):



A pack dedicated to season one of The Mandalorian, bringing Mando, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, Kuiil, and a non-playable Grogu.



A pack for Solo: A Star Wars Story, which as you might expect includes young Han Solo, young Chewbacca, and young Lando Calrissian, as well as Qi'ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest.



A pack for The Classic Characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Lando Calrissian.



And a pack called The Trooper Pack that adds various troopers such as; Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper and Mimban Stormtrooper.



We're told that all four packs will be available separately or to those who grab the full Character Collection item. Likewise, it's added that anyone who doesn't own the Character Collection bundle will not be able to grab The Classic Characters or The Trooper Pack until April 19th.

Otherwise, a few other packs have been announced as well:



On April 19, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story pack will land, adding Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-S20, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbu and Director Krennic.



Then, on Star Wars day (May 4), The Bad Batch pack and The Mandalorian season 2 packs will drop, bringing Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon (for The Mandalorian), and Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo (for The Bad Batch).



Finally, TT Games talked a little about the preorder bonuses for the game, adding that digital preorders will qualify for the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi character, and that physical deluxe edition preorders will qualify for the Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk moustache character.