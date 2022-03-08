Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to get a variety of character pack DLCs

We're getting ever closer to the official launch date for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The anticipated and awaited TT Games title will be arriving on April 5, and with that in mind, we've now been told about what some of the DLC will look like and what it will be bringing.
Coming in the form of character collection packs, the DLCs will bring additional characters from Star Wars works outside of the traditional mainline Skywalker Saga nine movies. This includes, at launch (assuming you purchase the Character Collection bundle):
We're told that all four packs will be available separately or to those who grab the full Character Collection item. Likewise, it's added that anyone who doesn't own the Character Collection bundle will not be able to grab The Classic Characters or The Trooper Pack until April 19th.
Otherwise, a few other packs have been announced as well:
Finally, TT Games talked a little about the preorder bonuses for the game, adding that digital preorders will qualify for the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi character, and that physical deluxe edition preorders will qualify for the Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk moustache character.