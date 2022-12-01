Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems to be coming for Game Pass

It seems like Microsoft has a nice surprise in store for us.

HQ

The Game Pass team loves to tease it's fans and users by giving hints and implying what will be added to the subscription service in the future. Now they've been at it again, with a game of Hangman on Twitter.

They are hinting it's a title with three words, four letters in each, revealing *E** ***R *A**. As noted in the comment section, there are not a whole lot of games fitting into this description, but Lego Star Wars is definitely one of them. A reasonable guess is that it is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga which was released back in April, which would be a nice addition with Christmas coming up as it often includes family activities.

