news
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga returns to the top of the UK sales charts

The game has toppled FIFA, Mario Kart, and Hogwarts Legacy.

HQ

In a surprising turn of events, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has returned to the top spot in the UK, beating out the usual winners of FIFA 23 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Both of those games managed to fill out the rest of the top 3, but it appears that Sony's new PS5 deals have brought in a good amount of sales for Lego Star Wars and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as the latter jumped into the top 10 at number 7.

Forspoken also found itself just outside of the top 10, coming in at number 12 when last week it found itself barely in the top 40. Check out the full top 20 below:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Thanks, NintendoLife.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
After two years of constant delays, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally here and offers all nine mainline movies in TT Games' interpretation.

Can you find Darth Vader?

Where's Darth Vader and the Golden Studs in this wonderful piece of art from hide-and-seek master Gus Morais?



