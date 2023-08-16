Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga maintains spot at the top of the UK physical game charts

HQ

Last week, thanks to various sales and deals, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga managed to catapult to the top of the UK's physical game sales chart. Now, a week later, TT Games' title is still occupying that top slot, staving off FIFA 23 for a second week running.

The full chart sees Lego Star Wars in first, FIFA 23 in second, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third once again, then The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom jumping up into fourth, Grand Theft Auto V leaping into fifth, Hogwarts Legacy dropping down to sixth, Minecraft climbing to seventh, Pikmin 4 moving up slightly to eighth, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate jumping to ninth, and finally, Gran Turismo 7 falling a couple of places to tenth.

Some of the other interesting moves include Red Dead Redemption 2 jumping from 36th to 16th, likely because of the recent port announcement, and Atlas Fallen making its debut but only managing to climb into 22nd in the chart.