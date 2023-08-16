Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga maintains spot at the top of the UK physical game charts

For a second week running.

Last week, thanks to various sales and deals, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga managed to catapult to the top of the UK's physical game sales chart. Now, a week later, TT Games' title is still occupying that top slot, staving off FIFA 23 for a second week running.

The full chart sees Lego Star Wars in first, FIFA 23 in second, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third once again, then The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom jumping up into fourth, Grand Theft Auto V leaping into fifth, Hogwarts Legacy dropping down to sixth, Minecraft climbing to seventh, Pikmin 4 moving up slightly to eighth, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate jumping to ninth, and finally, Gran Turismo 7 falling a couple of places to tenth.

Some of the other interesting moves include Red Dead Redemption 2 jumping from 36th to 16th, likely because of the recent port announcement, and Atlas Fallen making its debut but only managing to climb into 22nd in the chart.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

