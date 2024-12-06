Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is free on the Epic Games Store for the next week

HQ

Christmas really has come early for Lego, Star Wars, and PC gamers as the Epic Games Store has decided to make one of the top (and broadest) Lego games entirely free to add to your collection.

That's right, you can now snag a copy of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga without having to spend a dime, by logging into the Epic Games Store today, and before it leaves as a free game on December 12. The ambitious project looks at pretty much all of Star Wars that encompasses the Skywalker era, and includes over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore as well. Needless to say, this is an ideal way to entertain younger folk over the Xmas period, and all without needing to open your wallet at all.

If you are still uncertain of what to think about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, be sure to read our review of the game here, where we outline why we enjoyed our time with it around its launch in 2022.