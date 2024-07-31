Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is August's big PlayStation Plus game

HQ

Sony is preparing to launch Lego Horizon Adventures later this year, so why not prepare yourself for the blocky game with another big franchise that was made more suited for younger players out there by being told with the Danish bricks?

The PlayStation Blog has announced the PS Plus Essential games for August, and the trio consists of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. Three very different games that will replace Borderlands 3, NHL 24 and Among Us on the 6th of August.