Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has gone gold

It's ready for launch in early April.

HQ

While the launch date of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is still over a month away, it has been revealed by TT Games that it has gone gold and is ready to ship. This means that there shouldn't be any reason for the game to be delayed once again, and essentially locks the title into its April 5 release date.

As part of the announcement, a new behind-the-scenes video has been shared, which gives a look into the development of the title in further depth. You can watch the full video for yourself below, and can also read our recent interview with TT Games over here.

HQ
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

