Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga had a record-breaking launch in the UK

TT Games' Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has had a very impressive launch in the UK. The title has not only had the biggest Lego game launch ever in the UK (beating out Lego Indiana Jones by over 8%), but it is also the second fastest selling game of the year, only coming in second to Pokémon Legends Arceus.

As Gamesindustry.biz reports, the game has sold very well across the board, but when it comes to boxed sales, the split has seen 31% on PS5, 26% on Nintendo Switch, 23% on Xbox, and 20% on PS4, meaning over half of the boxed sales came on Sony's family of devices.

With the success in mind, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has dethroned Kirby and the Forgotten Land as the best-selling boxed game in the country over the last week. Kirby is still doing well nonetheless, and comes in second, ahead of FIFA 22, Pokémon Legends Arceus, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which all make up the rest of the top five.

Interestingly, the release of The Skywalker Saga has seen a resurgence of other Lego games, with Lego Harry Potter Collection, Lego Marvel Super Heroes, and Lego Jurassic World all making it into the top 40, despite many of those games being far older titles.

If you haven't already, you can check out our review of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga here.