Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga delayed indefinitely

We've barely heard anything about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga since it was delayed to "Spring 2021", so many of us have already sensed a great disturbance in the force lately. Our fears have now been confirmed.

TT Games reveals that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga indeed has been delayed yet again. We've not gotten a new release window this time, however, as we're only told there will be more information as soon as possible. Fair enough, considering how much plans change during the pandemic. Patience you must have, my young padawan.