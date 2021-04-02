Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga delayed indefinitely

An unpolished game is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We've barely heard anything about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga since it was delayed to "Spring 2021", so many of us have already sensed a great disturbance in the force lately. Our fears have now been confirmed.

TT Games reveals that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga indeed has been delayed yet again. We've not gotten a new release window this time, however, as we're only told there will be more information as soon as possible. Fair enough, considering how much plans change during the pandemic. Patience you must have, my young padawan.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy