Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga could launch this autumn

Earlier this week, we received some information about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as well as some key-art for the game. Something we didn't get, however, was a release date. But in the latest episode of the Youtube show This Week in Star Wars which is officially connected to the franchise, it was casually revealed that it would be launched on October 20.

That probably wasn't planned to be revealed just yet, as the show then mysteriously disappeared. Fortunately, Dualshockers caught this information so we could share it with you. It's worth noticing that October 20 should be around the time when Playstation 5 and/or Xbox Series X launches.