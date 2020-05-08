Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga could launch this autumn

According to recent rumours, TT Games' Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will launch in October of this year.

Earlier this week, we received some information about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as well as some key-art for the game. Something we didn't get, however, was a release date. But in the latest episode of the Youtube show This Week in Star Wars which is officially connected to the franchise, it was casually revealed that it would be launched on October 20.

That probably wasn't planned to be revealed just yet, as the show then mysteriously disappeared. Fortunately, Dualshockers caught this information so we could share it with you. It's worth noticing that October 20 should be around the time when Playstation 5 and/or Xbox Series X launches.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Related texts



Loading next content