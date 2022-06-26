Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation is coming to Disney+ this August

HQ

Much to the dismay of Anakin Skywalker, the cast of Star Wars will be heading to a sandy beach in the upcoming animated special, Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation. Set to arrive on Disney+ on August 5, this special will feature the voices of many Star Wars alumni, including the likes of Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Set after the events of Star Wars - Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, this special will see the crew getting up to all kinds of hijinks as they enjoy the last few days of vacation and before they all head their separate ways.

The special will also include a brand-new song from "Weird Al" Yankovic, a song called Scarif Beach Party, which you can hear in the background of the trailer below.