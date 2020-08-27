Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga slips into 2021

You're watching Advertisements

A year ago Gamereactor witnessed the first gameplay demonstration of Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga. It was behind closed doors at E3 2019 (sniff!), and we have to admit, as introduced in the interview below, we were quite impressed by how much the Lego games have evolved. New engine, expansive scope, new abilities and powers... it seems like Skywalker Saga will kickstart a new generation of Lego games, and it'll be publicly shown tonight for the very first time.

Gamescom ONL host and manager Geoff Keighley announced as much yesterday on Twitter, as the "gameplay world premiere" will be part of the Opening Night Live show, which starts at 7 PM BST.

Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga will include the nine playable films, lots of planets with different landing points, live-triggered movie events, emergent gameplay with more complex mechanics, and of course hundreds of Lego Star Wars characters. Believe us when we say that the Force is strong with this one, perhaps more so than with the recent movies...

Finally, the Skywalker Saga has now been given a new release window of 2021. We don't know any more than that, but that's a delay based on initial announcements that indicated an October 2020 release.