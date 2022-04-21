Lego Star Wars Landspeeder set to release on May 4

HQ

The Lego Group has just revealed a brand new Lego Star Wars set in the Ultimate Collector Series of products. The Lego Star Wars Landspeeder will offer up a "faithful recreation" of Luke Skywalker's rusty old Landspeeder from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, and will be quite the hefty and large product ideal for collectors and Star Wars and Lego fans alike.

The set is composed of 1,890 individual pieces of Lego and measures 49-centimetres in length, 30-centimetres in width, and 17-centimetres in height. It boasts a two-seater cockpit, a turbine engine, a curved windscreen, and a couple of minifigures, including C-3PO and Luke Skywalker.

"It's been an amazing adventure creating Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder in LEGO brick form," said Lego set designer César Carvalhosa Soares. "It is such an iconic vehicle in the Star Wars saga. We've ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches. The finished product makes an incredible display and is the perfect addition to the UCS collection."

The set will cost £174.99 / €199.99, and will be available for purchase from May 4, 2022, but Lego VIP members will get the chance to grab one of the Landspeeders from May 1, 2022.

Take a look at the set below, as well as the box, which is said to be constructed in such a way that it shows off the final build from various unique perspectives.