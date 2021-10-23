Lego Star Wars: Castaways is a new multiplayer-centric Apple Arcade exclusive

The wait for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga might still be a long one, but it has just been announced that another blocky title set in the popular universe is releasing soon to bridge the gap. Lego Star Wars: Castaways is a new multiplayer-centric game that is releasing exclusively on Apple Arcade on November 19.

Castaway is said to take place on a tropical island and it will feature characters that haven't been seen before within the Star Wars universe. It's not all new content though, as classic locations such as the Death Star and Jabba's Palace will be present. Players can also customise their characters using hundreds of blocks, and they are able to embark upon quests together with friends and do battle with them within the Hippodrome.

"We're thrilled to bring players to the island of LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, exclusively on Apple Arcade," said Lee Kaburis, Game Manager, Gameloft Montreal. "We wanted to create an experience in which fans can see themselves included in the beloved Star Wars stories and invite their friends and family along. We took special care to include engaging features that encourage exploring together and joining forces to solve puzzles and quests, or challenging each other to quick battle rounds in the Hippodrome."

You can take a look at several screenshots from the game below: