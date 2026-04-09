Lego Star Wars 75452 BB-8 Astromech Droid

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There were, of course, a few good things about Star Wars: Episodes VII-IX. One of these was definitely the little round droid newcomer called BB-8. Sure, he's not exactly R2-D2. But the design is really well done, and now that he's appeared in Lego form, I was mostly curious to see how Lego, which is, after all, synonymous with square bricks, could create his round figure.

The solution and thus the result is very successful, in my opinion. The ingenuity of building two halves that are then placed on top of each other and locked into place creates interesting building techniques. Although the four small round cover plates with exposed studs feel like a slightly too simple stopgap solution, the overall impression is still good once everything is finished.

There is, of course, an existing Lego BB-8 set. The significantly more block-built version, bearing the number #75187, which also has just over twice as many pieces as this one. I'm not particularly fond of that sort of design where you can see all the 'studs' straight away, but even that version looks nice and manages to create the round body in an interesting way.

The old model on the left and the new one (which I built) on the right.

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If you look at the build from a distance, the body, which is mostly white with a few orange details, might not seem all that fun to put together. But anyone who's ever built anything with Lego knows that the surface is just the tip of the iceberg. I was actually surprised by just how intricate this build really was. The small frames that you assemble to form the droid's two halves are really clever in their design. The second bag, which forms the frame, isn't exactly technically difficult but still has some fun elements, such as wheels that allow the head to move when you roll it. Then you build the other half and finally the little head, which of course contributes a great deal to the droid's personality.

One of the larger round discs on the front can also be opened to reveal a claw and a small flame in case, for example, you want to recreate the BB-8 'thumbs up' scene with Finn. Google it if you don't know which one I mean.

One made of Lego and one radio-controlled plastic model.

As you can see above, I took a photo with a radio-controlled model I had of it, and sure enough the shape of the body does detract a little from the roundness itself. Perhaps they could have made it a bit more uniformly spherical instead of faking the shape with a few creative solutions. For example, by fitting smooth cover plates over the smaller round discs that now have visible protrusions. Or semi-circular pieces. But overall, as I mentioned earlier, I think it works as a whole.

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BB-8 tilts its head to one side when you roll it forwards or backwards.

The only real criticism I have is that perhaps the head could have been made a bit more mobile. On the real droid, the head sort of rolls in all directions over the ball-shaped body, whereas in the Lego version it only turns to the right or left. Perhaps the mechanism here could have been a bit more sophisticated so that the head could tilt forwards and backwards as well, more like a separate part rather than being completely fixed and limited to turning it whilst driving.

569 pieces are, of course, a breeze to put together, and the price is a bit on the high side for this number of pieces. This applies, however, to most Lego Star Wars sets, which cost a fair bit more than your standard set with a few exceptions. But if you're a fan of Star Wars in general, you naturally want to collect every single droid out there. So, for my part, I'll of course be placing him alongside the others I've collected, and he'll look so good standing there on the shelf, complete with the little information plaque.