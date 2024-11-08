Lego spotlights one of history's most iconic ships with The Endurance set

HQ

It has been around 100 years since explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton set out on a grand voyage to the Antarctic on his famous vessel The Endurance. The ship was built in 1912, purchased by Shackleton in 1914, began its voyage shortly after and then became trapped in an ice pack in 1915 before sinking. The crew managed to flee using the smaller lifeboats on the vessel and found themselves trapped on the nearby Elephant Island until 1916, but it wasn't until 2022 that The Endurance was finally found again, with the wreck currently still remaining at the bottom of the Weddell Sea. Why are we telling you all of this? Because Lego is celebrating this iconic ship by brickifying it and turning it into a buildable set.

The Endurance is a 3,011-piece set that includes all of the key details of the original ship. This means it has three masts, 10 sails, a red ensign flag, rigging, a multi-level deck, and removable sections so that you can peer into the port and starboard cabins and the steam engine room. There are also four lifeboats, a chained bower anchor and a ship's wheel that actually controls the rudder at the stern.

The Endurance is set to be available to purchase as of November 29 and as for the pricing, the model will set you back £229.99/€269.99/$269.99.

