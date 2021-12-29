Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set to arrive on New Year's Day

HQ

Lego has put a date on when we will be able to get our hands on the Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set. Created by UK Lego fan, Viv Grannell, through the Lego Ideas system, the set gives fans a chance to build the iconic stage from Sega's timeless platforming series, and includes 1,125 individual pieces of Lego as well as five minifigures, with those being Sonic, Dr. Eggman, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, and the Phantom Ruby.

The set is also claimed to feature various Easter Eggs and fun details, alongside 10 boxes of golden-coloured rings and a Technic lever to be able to fire Sonic into the air, as the blue hedgehog would with the red jump pads in-game.

We're told that the set will go up for sale on New Year's Day (January 1), for the price of £59.99 / €69.99, and that it will also feature a modular design, meaning you will be able to connect it to other architecture sets for some crossover action.

Be sure to check out the set and also grab yourself one when sales open on January 1, here.