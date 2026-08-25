LEGO Skylines announced by the creators of Cities Skylines II

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LEGO Skylines has been announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and we are surprised an idea this good hadn't been made until them. Coming from Paradox Interactive, publisher known for Cities Skylines and other building sims like Surviving Mars or Transport Fever 3, and developed by Iceflake Studios, authors of Cities Skyline II, LEGO Skylines takes the same idea, but in LEGO form.

"If you have ever wished your LEGO city would exist beyond the edge of the table, LEGO Skylines will make you feel right at home. It's a city-builder you pick up for five minutes, and suddenly it's tomorrow. Seriously, it happens", wrote Iceflake on the Steam page, where you can already wishlisht the game.

Currently there is no release date planned and no platforms beyond Steam, but we can imagine that it will eventually be ported to consoles as well. We expect it to be a more relaxed and humoristic take on Cities Skylines, but we bet it will still be deep and complex for those wanting to flex their creativity.