Lego shows off its upcoming Star Wars Tie Interceptor model

The fourth of May is fast approaching, and with it one of the hottest Lego models in a long time, the Imperial Tie Interceptor.

Consisting of almost 2000 Lego pieces and with a 40 centimetre wingspan, it is a substantial piece to say the least, ready to take on the rebels' main combatants.

The price tag will be about £200 and will be available on store shelves from the 4th of May, or already on the 1st if you are a member of Lego's insider club. We of course hope to build and review this spectacular piece.

What do you think, is the Tie Interceptor something you will buy and build?

Check it out here.