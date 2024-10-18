Lego reveals X-Men X-Mansion set

HQ

Marvel and Lego has expanded their relationship by announcing a new set based on one of the most famous buildings in Marvel lore. The X-Mansion, the home of the X-Men and Charles Xavier's Institute for Higher Learning, has been brickified, turning it into a 3,093 set that includes a slate of mutant minifigures and even an imposing Sentinel robot too.

The set features a slate of iconic rooms, including Cerebro and a Danger Room, as well as offering Wolverine's motorcycle, and a slate of references that are regarded as "graphical nods to the iconic X-Men franchise."

As per the included minifigures, you can expect Wolverine, Professor X (including his wheelchair), Jean Grey, Gambit, Iceman, Bishop, Rogue, Cyclops, Magneto, and Storm.

The set is part of Lego's adult range, and is described as "the perfect escape for experienced builders and a phenomenal gift for the Marvel enthusiast in your life."

The set will retail for £289.99 / €329.99 and will sell from November 4.