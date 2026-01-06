LEGO reveals new Formula 1 car: Michael Schumacher's Ferrari from his final Championship in 2004

HQ

LEGO has started 2026 with a big announcement, the introduction of their interactive line Smart Bricks. However, fans of the traditional LEGO builds will continue to feast this year, including adults... and Formula 1 fans, as a new LEGO Formula 1 car in the LEGO Icons series has leaked: the Ferrari F2004 with Michael Schumacher.

This set, 11375, with 735 pieces, will be released on March 1, 2026, and reproduced the iconic Ferrari car that Michael Schumacher used in the 2004 season, when Schumacher won his seventh and final World Championship (fifth in a row). Schumacher won 13 of the 18 F1 races in total with the car (and his teammate Rubens Barrichello won two with the car).

LEGO and Formula 1 have released several sets of different sizes in the last few months. This set is part of the LEGO Icons series for adults (there's a +18 in the box), joining Nigel Mansell and the Williams FW14B, and Ayrton Senna and the McLaren MP4/4.