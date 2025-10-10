Lego reveals new Batman sets that feature in-game digital content that ties in with 2026's Legacy of the Dark Knight game

HQ

As part of New York Comic Con, Lego has revealed a bunch of new sets based on the Batman brand. In total, four sets have dropped, three of which are Batmobile builds and the fourth which is a more decorative logo, and each are worth paying attention to especially if you have your eye on Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight when it launches in 2026.

Lego has announced that the four sets each come with "an array of exclusive in-game digital content" for the Lego Batman game from TT Games in 2026. The exact nature of these items also differs depending on the set and range from a gold Batsuit cosmetic, or the various Batmobiles to use in-game each of which coming with a gold variant.

Anyway, the sets themselves look to brickify the Batman vs. Superman, Pattinson Batman, and Batman & Robin Batmobiles, and each set clocks in at £24.99/€29,99.

This is an ad:

As for the Batman Logo set, this is an intricate display piece that pays tribute to the Caped Crusader and that includes a host of "fan favourite items from the DC Universe," be that Batarangs or the Harley Quinn hammer. It even comes with a commemorative gold coin and gold Lego Batman minifigure to mark 20 years of Lego Batman. This set comes in at £69.99/€79,99.

All four sets will launch on March 1, 2026.

This is an ad: