Lego reveals its Wicked sets

Lego has been teasing and preparing for a whole slate of Wicked products for a while, all made to celebrate and mark the upcoming release of the first part of the big screen adaptation of the theatre musical. With this teasing in mind, Lego has now affirmed the four sets that are being debuted.

The first set is simply a figures set of the two protagonists Elphaba and Glinda. It spans 558 pieces and will retail for €54.99 / $54.99 / £49.99.

The second set is a model of Emerald City, albeit a smaller scale and not a hugely complex one, as it spans 945 pieces and will sell for €99.99 / $99.99 / £89.99.

The third set is a playset based on Glinda and Elphaba's dormitory and will use 740 pieces to bring it to life, all for the cost of €69.99 / $69.99 / £59.99.

The final set is another playset based on Shiz University and is the smallest of the bunch at a total of 304 pieces and a price tag of €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99.

All four sets will debut on October 1 with pre-orders now available. Hopefully Lego will eventually expand these with a more detailed and complex take on Emerald City or another key part of the series that collector's can enjoy building.

