Lego reveals Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship set but doesn't call it the Black Pearl for some reason

A new Lego set has been revealed. After a stint of very few new additions to the Pirates of the Caribbean line, a new set has been revealed that pays homage to the series most famous character, Jack Sparrow.

This set is known as Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship, and it's part of the Icons line-up. As for why it's not regarded as the Black Pearl, despite being a blackened vessel with the angel figurehead too, that remains unclear, but we'll just speculate that the Lego bigwigs are firm believers that Captain Barbossa was the rightful captain of the Pearl and not Jack...

As for what this set offers, we're told: "The 2,862-piece set captures the ship in all its glory. Rotate dials to deploy the port or starboard cannons, turn the ship's wheel to steer the rudder, and open the deck to reveal the detailed captain's quarters, complete with furnishings, candlesticks, and an apple. Additional elements include a detachable rowboat and a minifigure figurehead. The hull can also be separated at the waterline to depict the ship in full sailing mode."

It comes with a slate of minifigures too, including Captain Jack, Elizabeth Swann, Will Turner, Barbossa, Gibbs, Cotton, Anamaria, and Marty, and as for when it will debut, the set launches on September 15 for all interested buyers for £299.99/€349.99/$379.99.

