Lego presents MRI scanner set in an effort to make medical procedures less stressful for children

For all of its brilliance as a toy maker, Lego is also one of the best when it comes to progressive and admirable moves. It's a frequent leader in environmentally-friendly practices, an effort that is still seeing the Danish company explore how to make its Lego production more renewable, and on top of that it often makes moves to support children who need it.

The latest effort on the latter front comes in the form of a set that is only be made available in hospitals. It isn't a commercial product at all, and the reason being is that it has educational and comforting properties to it, as it's meant to help children who are undergoing medical practices feel less stressed out.

Specifically, it's an MRI machine that has been brickified. It's a small set that is designed to show how an MRI is performed and why children shouldn't be scared of the procedure. As Lego puts it:

"The set, which features a scanner, patient bed, waiting room, scanning room, staff minifigures and medical accessories, was designed by the LEGO Group and the LEGO Foundation to help children understand MRI procedures by learning through play. MRI scans are frequently used in pediatric care because they do not use radiation. But for many children, the experience can be overwhelming requiring them to lie still in a large, noisy machine for extended periods. As a result, sedation or general anesthesia is often used."

It might surprise you to hear this but the set has actually been in the wild for some time and proved to be effective. According to Lego, of the 96% of healthcare professionals who have used the set, 46% have reported that it reduced the need for sedation or anesthesia, with that based on the learnings conducted on over a million children.

Each set is donated to hospitals through the various Lego Social Responsibility partners, including Fairy Bricks, Starlight Children's Foundation, and United Way.

