Lego presents decorative aquarium set

Aquariums are lovely display pieces that can be immensely eye-catching, but they are also a bit of a pain in the neck to deal with. They can be a hassle to maintain and clean, and as with all pets, caring for fish requires a bit of investment in one's life. So why not cut a corner and get an aquarium without the fuss?

The Icons Tropical Aquarium Building Set is a model that enables fans to construct a lovely and colourful waterworld without needing to either fill it with water or pack it with marine life. It has fish models that can be moved with cranks and dials, swaying coral, an emerging crab, an underwater cave, an opening treasure chest, and even sea worms, an oyster shell with a pearl, sea snails, and air bubbles.

It's quite the large set spanning 4,251 pieces and it has a price that reflects modern real aquariums of the same complexity, as you will need to fork out £399.99/€449,99 to snag one of these sets. As for the launch date, it will arrive on the Lego Store on November 16 for all, with Insiders getting a three-day lead.

