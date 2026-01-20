Lego presents adorable Golden Retriever Puppy set

HQ

Having a faithful pet companion is a delight, but it's also not something that every single person can easily take on. Caring for a living creature requires building your life around them much of the time and if it's not something you're able to support right now, the good news is that Lego has you sorted.

A new set has been revealed with this one looking to be the perfect ally to your Lego Tuxedo Cat if you have one of those. This is a Golden Retriever Puppy, and yes, it's just as adorable as you would expect.

It's a 2,102 piece set that has posable body parts, customisation options in the form of a removable tongue and a closeable mouth, a colourful collar accessory, and the best part is that's built to fit the actual size and dimensions of a golden retriever puppy too, without it ever growing up.

Part of the Icons range, the set will cost £129.99/€139,99 and is available to pre-order today, with shipping planned for February 1.

Will you be adding this lovely set to your Lego collection?