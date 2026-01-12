Lego Pokémon sets officially revealed: Pikachu, Eevee, and Kanto starters featured

HQ

Lego has officially presented to the world the first of its themed Pokémon sets. Set to launch at the end of February, so far three sets have been confirmed, all of which focus on the Kanto region by offering buildable sets based on pocket monsters from the area.

The set that will draw the most attention is undoubtedly the Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise set that brings together the final evolutions of the three Kanto starter Pokémon. The reason why this set will likely be the one that draws the most attention is due to the fact that it's one of the largest Lego sets to date, spanning a jaw-droppingly large 6,838 pieces. They come together to make a sculpture that stands half a metre tall and wide and 36 cm deep, with each Pokémon having its own articulation, ability to be displayed separately or together, and with the set having "Easter-eggs for fans to discover". The catch? This set will set you back an arm and a leg as it clocks in at £579.99/€649.99.

The other two sets are far more affordable, with the Pikachu and Poké Ball being the next on the list. This is a £179.99/€199.99 set that spans 2,050 pieces and which includes a buildable and posable electric mouse with some added secrets in the build too.

Lastly is the Eevee set that comes in at a far more reasonable £54.99/€59.99. This is a 587 piece set that constitutes an Eevee with an expressive face and a moveable tail, head, and limbs.

All three sets are now available for pre-order and they will each debut on February 27. We're expecting more from this Pokémon and Lego collaboration, but these are the sets that the duo have to share as of the moment.