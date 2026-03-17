LEGO Pokémon 72152 Pikachu and Poké Ball

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When Pokémon first appeared in games and children's programmes in the late 90s, I was busy with going out and boys; after all, I was 19 and having fun was pretty much the only thing on my younger self's mind, so you could say that the craze for the games, trading cards and the series passed me by without making much of an impression. Sure, I knew most things about Blaziken and Typhlosion, anyone with kids around knows they get brainwashed by this sort of thing and it's pretty much the only thing they talk about all day long. My nephew Oscar loved Pokémon so much that the day after his birthday, when he'd been given a long-awaited silver Gameboy SP, he swapped it for a simple Pokémon card out in the sandpit with the neighbour's boy, much to his mum and dad's shock, which resulted in a level eight on the anger scale.

A really big box filled with treats and goodies.

But for me, that was as far as it went. Knowing the names and occasionally being forced to watch children's programmes with a drooling, snotty little one in my arms. But there's one character everyone knows, and above all, everyone recognises, and that's Pikachu, and I've had the honour of putting him together in Lego form. Pika pika, sort of! The box itself is a whopper, and I carried it home like a large baby in my arms, past neighbours and kids who stared in awe at my precious, which I held with a firm grip to protect it from greedy, imaginary hands.

Just started. Total relaxation.

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As usual, the Lego set comes with a thick instruction booklet, and this time it arrived in 16 different little white bags containing a total of 2,050 bricks - which gave me a thrill of excitement, as I know this is going to take a while. Because if there's one thing I've realised since my last build, it's that Lego makes me happy. It makes me turn into a veritable yoga master who forgets time and space and just builds. The relaxation is real, and I'd say that everyone should build. We adults have minds that never really switch off, as we're filled with worries about finances, world events on the other side of the globe, kids and the house, but if there's one thing that lets you switch off your thoughts, it's those tiny, tiny building bricks called Lego. Whilst building, I couldn't help but be impressed by how far building bricks have come since I sat there with my toy chest in my childhood bedroom, building cities and cars on large green plates that really weren't particularly pleasing to the eye.

It's starting to take shape. At last, the back panel matched the body! I was over the moon.

Imagination was the only thing setting the limits, and mine was truly boundless. Today's beautifully rounded pieces really do make every creation look as lifelike as possible when all the little sections are pressed together. The pieces in this set come in all the colours of the rainbow, lots of pastel shades, and you find yourself asking over and over again, "Isn't that little rat yellow?" Because yes, it is our beloved little Pikachu. Should I say little? He certainly became anything but little once I'd finished. But actually finishing it turned out to be easier said than done. Because somewhere in my build, a microscopic mistake was made. In everything else in life, a tiny slip-up usually doesn't matter, but in Lego, it's a big NO-NO.

Perhaps a slightly grotesque image. I feel a bit as though I've chopped off the poor thing's head.

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Why, you non-builders might wonder? As all builders know, whether you're building a brick wall or a Lego structure, all the pieces have to fit; otherwise, it'll all go pear-shaped in the long run. Unfortunately, I realised my blunder several hours into the build, just as I was about to attach the back section to the body. No matter how hard I pressed, it simply wouldn't merge with the rest. I stared myself blind at all the parts and everything looked as it should, until finally my good friend told me to try taking my build back step by step until the problem was found. But a few tugs here and there, and pieces started falling out; the mess was a fact, and yes, I got angry. So angry that I dismantled everything I'd built, except for the back panel, which I at least knew was correct.

Look how happy he is with his little ball.

So I'm now an expert on Pikachu, having built him not just once but twice. And in the end, I found the mistake: two tiny mini-pieces that had ended up in the wrong slot. And it is with this experience under my belt that I would like to recommend not using the building guide that comes with the set, but instead downloading the incredibly helpful app 'Lego Builder', which I used the last time to actually find my building error. The app looks exactly like the building catalogue, but the difference is that you can rotate it in 3D so you can really see both the top and the bottom, meaning you can't miss how many studs you need to count when putting the pieces together. And it was a lifesaver, I can tell you, because just an hour later I was back at the spot where everything went pear-shaped, and do you know what? The back panel slid into place in a jiffy. So there you have it - a story to show that things don't always go to plan.

That Pikachu is quite cute.

Even a goddess like me makes mistakes sometimes. But usually it's someone else's fault. In this case, the Lego catalogue. Note the sarcasm here, before Lego fans send me Duplo in retaliation for this blasphemy. It's a bit hard to estimate how long the actual build takes, given that I had to build it twice, but you'll have a few cosy evenings ahead of you if you invest in this set. But if I had to guess, around six hours depending on your speed. The set is actually three different builds. First, you build Pikachu, who is a rather impressive chap at 35 centimetres. Then there's the little Poké Ball to assemble, which goes together quite quickly as it doesn't have many parts. Last but not least is the base plate itself, which holds the whole thing together, and that took a fair bit of time.

This is quite a piece of work.

All in all, it's a large piece that takes up quite a bit of space, and I soon realised that when it came to placing it in my room, I had to go for a scaled-down version. So thank goodness for the small stand that you can use, whilst the giant one could be tucked away in the box it came in. Pikachu looked incredibly cute when he was finished, and I must say it was a bit of a struggle to put him in his stand for the first time, as the placement was perhaps not so well thought out by our Danish inventors. The stick onto which you're supposed to mount our yellow, fluffy, guinea pig-like fat sausage has to go right up the poor thing's bum. Or rather, the backside. The rear end. The tail. It was no wonder I had a bit of a tear when he was skewered onto the barbecue spit like a lamb for the slaughter.

To get an idea of its size, you can compare it to a 1.5-litre plastic bottle.

In any case, he's very detailed in his design and will certainly make a stylish addition to my little display cabinet, where he now sits between Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine. However, the tail had to be trimmed as it was a bit too big. Speaking of the tail, it comes in two versions: one for a male and one for a female. You can also move the figure's ears, arms and feet, but for some reason this one feels a bit more fragile than my last build, which was Marvel's Iron Man, who was a bit more compact and durable. I mention this because on several occasions I've turned poor Pikachu into a one-armed bandit and a slightly less hopeful chap when one of his feet fell off.

All in all, it's been a really fun build and, as I've said before, you're always so incredibly impressed by all the tiny parts you put together without having a clue what you're assembling, and suddenly you're just sitting there with a head or an arm. The people who create these are truly engineers of the highest calibre. Could this be the world's best and smartest "toy"? Are you keen to get your hands on this little gem? Well, it could be yours for between £179.99. This was truly a lovely way to celebrate Pokémon's 30th anniversary.