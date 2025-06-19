Lego plans to release a Godzilla construction set

HQ

The king of monsters will be getting an official Lego kit. This is after Matthew Esposito's model from "Ideas" was voted by fans (with over 10,000 votes) as one of the eleven proposals from the site to go into production.

The design that inspired the production is based on Godzilla from recent Traveller's MonsterVerse films such as "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Godzilla vs. Kong", as well as the upcoming "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova". The original model features details such as textured skin, an opening mouth and a "sound piece" that lets Godzilla fire his atomic breath.

As usual, the final Lego product will (of course) differ from the Ideas version, and no details on how many pieces the kit will contain, possible price or release date are also unclear. But these things will be revealed in due course. Below you can see a picture of Esposito's build.