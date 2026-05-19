Lego pays tribute to Disney theme parks with 3,900 Main Street set

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Disney and Lego has collaborated for years on tons of unique sets, spanning main Disney properties but also some of the brands the wider production giant now owns, including Marvel, The Simpsons, and beyond. Building on this further, as Disney looks to celebrate 70 years of theme park attraction magic, the pair have teamed up once more to make a special and interesting set.

This is known as the Disney Main Street, U.S.A. and it's basically a brickified version of the iconic street found at the United States park, which includes the Fire Station, Disneyland Emporium, Crystal Arcade, Jewellery Shop, and more.

The set even comes with a bunch of minifigures, 15 in total, spanning regular tourists and workers but also some Disney legends, be that Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Gus from Cinderella, and Sebastian from The Little Mermaid.

The set is designed for adults and collectors - perhaps even as an addition to a Lego City build you are putting together - and it spans 3,899 pieces and will sell for £319.99/€349.99 when it launches on June 4 around the world.

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