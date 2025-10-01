Lego Party looks like a lot of fun in the launch trailer

Those who have a Switch can indulge in Super Mario Party Jamboree (which has also been upgraded with Jamboree TV for Switch 2), but for those who want to play something similar on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, there aren't as many options.

This is where Lego Party comes in. As the name suggests, it's a party game for up to four people where you participate in over 60 different mini-games inspired by classic Lego themes such as pirates and space. There's also a substantial online component with crossplay.

It was released yesterday (we're a little late with our review, but we're working as fast as we can), and if you want to check out this very promising party experience, you can find the launch trailer below. And yes, in addition to the formats above, it's also coming to Switch - if, against all odds, you need an alternative to Mario's equivalent.