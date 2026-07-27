Lego Party is about to get a Switch 2 edition

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Lego Party was one of the big surprises of 2025 that flew somewhat under the radar, a party game in the same vein as the Mario Party series, but one that actually surpasses its source of inspiration. At its core, it's still a digital board game interspersed with mini-games, but it includes a few elements that even Nintendo itself should take note of, and the mini-games are consistently of an incredibly high calibre.

Many are now hoping for DLC with more content or a full-fledged sequel. Unfortunately, we don't have any news on that to share, but it does appear that a dedicated Switch 2 version is finally on the way. A Switch 2 version of the game has just been rated by the ESRB, and that's usually something that happens quite close to the release date.

Lego Party is already available on Switch, but a Switch 2 edition will likely offer both better graphics and sound, as well as probably better performance. With a bit of luck, this new version will also be released with new content, which, if so, will likely make its way to other platforms as well, but that's just wishful thinking on our part.