Lego Party has been announced and released for Switch 2
It gets even better as you can upgrade your Switch 1 edition, and there is even new content for everyone.
It wasn't long ago that we noted Lego Party had been age-rated for the Switch 2, even though no such version has been confirmed. At the time, we wrote it usually doesn't take too long from age-rating to game release and predicted an announcement would come soon. A few days later, that's exactly what happened.
Via a trailer, which you can check out below, it's now been confirmed Lego Party is indeed coming to the Switch 2. If you already own the game for the original Switch, there's also a more affordable option to upgrade instead of having to buy a brand-new copy for those who want a more technically complete version.
When we wrote about the age-rating, we also hoped the game would be released with some new content. Happily, SMG Studio has heeded this request and is therefore also releasing an update. It's numbered version 1.6 and includes the following:
Lego Party is a serious contender to Mario Party itself, and the few flaws we mentioned in our review have since been fixed, so we definitely think you should check this out.