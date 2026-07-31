Lego Party has been announced and released for Switch 2

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It wasn't long ago that we noted Lego Party had been age-rated for the Switch 2, even though no such version has been confirmed. At the time, we wrote it usually doesn't take too long from age-rating to game release and predicted an announcement would come soon. A few days later, that's exactly what happened.

Via a trailer, which you can check out below, it's now been confirmed Lego Party is indeed coming to the Switch 2. If you already own the game for the original Switch, there's also a more affordable option to upgrade instead of having to buy a brand-new copy for those who want a more technically complete version.

When we wrote about the age-rating, we also hoped the game would be released with some new content. Happily, SMG Studio has heeded this request and is therefore also releasing an update. It's numbered version 1.6 and includes the following:



Public Lobbies! You can now host or join public games. Play your favorite Challenge Zone or Minigame Rush playlist with other partygoers from across the globe all platforms!

You can now host or join public games. Play your favorite Challenge Zone or Minigame Rush playlist with other partygoers from across the globe all platforms!

New Challenge Zone game modes! Switch up your next party with one of 4 new game modes to play across Challenge Zones.

Switch up your next party with one of 4 new game modes to play across Challenge Zones.

Advanced Game Rules! Mix up your next Challenge Zone with customised rules, such as Multi-Brick Purchase!

Mix up your next Challenge Zone with customised rules, such as Multi-Brick Purchase!

For those of you playing on multiple platforms or just getting your news here, this update also gets Lego Party optimised for Nintendo Switch 2! Higher frame rate, sharper visuals, and a free upgrade for owners of the Nintendo Switch version!



New Series 29 Minifigures to play and customise!



Various bug fixes and performance improvements.



Lego Party is a serious contender to Mario Party itself, and the few flaws we mentioned in our review have since been fixed, so we definitely think you should check this out.

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