Lego Party announced, with 60 minigames and online crossplay

Two Lego Games appeared at Summer Game Fest 2025, and neither was a new title by Traveller's Tales. Instead, we got the lovely co-op game Lego Voyagers, and now something very different, a party game called... Lego Party.

With over 60 mini-games and boards in the style of Mario Party, Lego Party is being developed by SMG Studio and Fictions, and will launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. And the best part is that you can play online with anyone thanks to crossplay.

Interested in this new take on the Lego formula? They say they have used millions of bricks to create the game, with references to Lego's own series like Ninjago. Lego Party launches later in 2025.