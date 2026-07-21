Lego One Piece shown in a new teaser trailer

In addition to its live-action series based on One Piece, Netflix is also working on a remake of the anime, and they even have a two-part miniseries featuring the Straw Hats in Lego form. This project is simply titled Lego One Piece and is described as "The ALMOST true story of Captain Usopp the Brave."

The series premieres on Netflix on September 29, but starting August 1, a number of Lego sets will be available so you can really get in the mood before it's time to dive into the Lego adventures - which we can now give you a sneak peek of in the form of a new teaser trailer. Check it out below.