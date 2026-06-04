Lego officially unveils Sagrada Familia set, it's the largest set of all-time by piece count

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Architect Antoni Gaudi's magnum opus, the Sagrada Familia church, has finally been finished after over 150 years of construction. Well... sort of. The actual main building is still under construction in Barcelona, Spain, with plans to wrap up the third phase of this modern construction and preservation effort by 2031. But now that the main Jesus tower is fully built and the incredible cross viewing platform has been popped on top, completing the 566-foot pillar, making it the world's tallest church, now Lego has decided to honour the insanely impressive building by turning it into a buildable set.

There were rumours this was to happen earlier this year, but now Lego has officially announced its Sagrada Familia set, a build that will officially become the largest Lego set of all-time by piece count.

The total piece count comes in at 12,060 pieces, with this set slotting into the often rather fiddly and complex Architecture range, meaning this will not be a build for the faint-of-heart. In fact, the set only stands 62 cm tall at its highest point, with a 47 cm width, and 39 cm depth, suggesting you will be spending a rather large amount of time placing intricate details on this striking replica model.

For a set as large as this, you should be expecting quite the pricey fee to snag a unit, with the cost of a Sagrada Familia coming in at £649.99/€749.99. The release date for the set is also planned for later this year, with pre-orders now open and shipping planned for November 1.

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While it certainly looks like a challenging build, all being well you should finish constructing this version of the Sagrada Familia faster than Gaudi planned to complete his...

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