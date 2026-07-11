Lego officially unveils its E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial set

Last year, as part of its Lego Ideas initiative, where Lego spotlights creative builds designed by fans and even announces a collection that will be made into proper and official sets, one of the options saw perhaps Steven Spielberg's most famous character and one of the film world's most iconic space travellers being brickified.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was turned into a Lego model and promised to eventually debut as an official set you can snag from Lego's website too. Now, this set has been revealed to the world, with the plan for it to launch as soon as next month on August 1.

The set totals 1,226 pieces and bolsters the Ideas range. It will cost prospective buyers £119.99/€129.99, and it's a model that comes with a fully rotatable head, articulating arms and fingers, and also a pot of sunflowers he can carry in his hands too. There's even a switch on the model's back that can make a light brick in his torso glow to reflect E.T.'s famous glowing heart.

The set stands 24 cm tall, 21 cm wide, and 15 cm deep, and you can see what it looks like below.

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