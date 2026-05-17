Lego officially reveals whopping The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith set, one of the largest Lego sets ever

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Lego has officially lifted the curtain and presented its brickified version of the City of Kings from Middle-earth, the iconic Minas Tirith. Expanding its line of The Lord of the Rings sets, this build is looking to be one of the largest sets that Lego has ever offered, with a whopping piece count clocking 8,278 pieces.

For reference, there are six larger sets currently available when judging by piece count, with the World Map, Eiffel Tower, the insanely rare Ultimate Battle for Chima, Titanic, Colosseum, and Ultimate Death Star all exceeding 9,000 pieces and beating Minas Tirith.

Naturally, for a set to have such an insane piece count, this build won't be cheap, clocking in at £579.99/€649.99 when it launches on June 4. Granted, it does come with a slate of unique minifigures (like Gandalf the White and Shadowfax the horse, Aragorn, King Elessar, Faramir, and more), plus tons of intricate details to reflect its microscale setup, with layered walls, the stunning rock formation citadel, and even a throne room.

For those looking to snag a set, if you do decide to purchase between June 1-7, you will even get a 'free' Grond set, which for all those who aren't too familiar with The Lord of the Rings, Grond is the wolfish battering ram used by Mordor's orc armies to smash through the gates of Minas Tirith during the striking siege.

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Check out Minas Tirith in all of its glory below.

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