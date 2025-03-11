Lego officially announces the leaked Mario Kart set

HQ

Just ahead of the weekend, we reported on the leak that revealed that Lego and Nintendo were teaming up again to expand the Super Mario collection of bricky sets. This set was unlike former Mario Kart options, as it is a more complex and detailed option that is designed for collectors and more adult fans, instead of solely being applicable to youngsters.

The set is known as Mario & Standard Kart, and it has been affirmed that it will include 1,972-pieces and that it will sell for £139.99/€169.99 when it launches on April 15. The set is already available to pre-order, and as for some of its more unique elements and features, we're told that it has moveable arms and head, and a stand that enables it to be displayed at an array of angles.

Lego explains further: "Once complete, the Mario Kart set makes a bold statement in any fan's home, whether as part of a game room, living room, or office decor. It's more than just a model - it's a celebration of the Mario Kart series."

The set stands at 22 cm tall, 19 cm wide, and 32 cm long, and with its launch coming soon, you can take a look at its official image below.

