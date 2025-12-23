Lego Minas Tirith rumoured to feature more than 8000 pieces and cost $600-$650

Lego has been making Lord of the Rings sets for some time now, but it seems soon we're set to get the granddaddy of them all in the Lego Lord of the Rings Minas Tirith set. This set is still yet to be confirmed by Lego, but leakers and insiders point to it arriving next year, around June.

Particularly, the reliable leaker Brick Tap has reported on this set for some time, and now has come in with a fresh lot of information detailing the price, minifigures included, and more. Brick Tap points to Minas Tirith arriving on the 1st of June, and costing collectors $600-$650. For that mammoth price, you get 8278 pieces of Lego, which makes this the biggest Lego Lord of the Rings set ever.

It also makes Lego Minas Tirith the 6th biggest Lego set ever created. As well as the grand city of men, you'll also get Aragorn, Gandalf the White, Pippin, Denethor, Faramir, four Gondor soldiers, and Shadowfax. The front of the model is a microscale depiction of the whole city, and seems perfect for display. Just make sure whatever shelf you put it on is sturdy, as you won't want to be cleaning up 8000+ Lego pieces.

