LEGO Marvel Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors Edition

The last time I embarked on a really big Lego project was in 1994. I was a 16-year-old experiencing a sleepless night while staying over at a cousin's house, when suddenly, my gaze fell on his unopened Christmas present, which he had received a few months earlier and which had made the rest of us green with envy. It was a large grey Lego castle that you could unfold. It was a beast to build, and the urge to put it together won out over my tiredness and conscience. The decision was made, and by the time the sun rose, I had built the entire castle and loved every minute of it.

This Iron Man is impressively large. Yes, the big one, that is.

Fast forward to today, the new year of 2026, and a beautiful box landed on my desk. As an old Marvel fan, my heart started beating a little faster in my chest, I can promise you, because even the box itself is a thing of beauty. It's also when you're standing there with the box in your hands that you realise the size of this Iron Man Mark 3, which measures a full 38 centimetres when assembled. It's a beast, and I knew right away that this bad boy would look great on my nerdy shelf by the TV. When I later reverently open the box so as not to ruin it, I realise that a lot has changed since I grew up and had Lego on my mind. The box I opened back then contained a large bag of Lego pieces that, as a child, you would pour out onto the floor and then, like Scrooge McDuck, dive in and search for the pieces you needed. Today, I was greeted by 11 small white paper bags and a thick instruction manual instead of my 90s-style flimsy little booklet.

11 bags to open and build one by one. That alone makes you want to clap your hands and shout "Hercules, Hercules!" It's easy to understand why Lego is so loved by young and old alike, because there is so much thought behind everything, and you marvel a little at each section you build, wondering how anyone could have come up with all this, which is like the best of engineering. There are a total of 1,297 pieces to build, and it took hours. Two wonderful evenings and late into the night, to be precise, as I found it really difficult to stop. Just one more section... and then another. It's really fun to build and you just want to keep going. It's a bit of a mystery when you open a bag, what will this become, you think as you start putting the different pieces together, and suddenly it emerges in front of you, there's Iron Man's left foot, I hope he doesn't have two because I know many ladies who would be disappointed on the dance floor.

No, we don't have OCD. But a little order never hurt anyone.

You know you've seen the film far too many times when you finally insert his so-called "heart" and mutter, "The proof that Tony Stark has a heart." The armour is beautifully detailed in classic red with gold-plated details, and you can pose the finished figure as it is articulated at the hands, wrists, waist, shoulders, and even the neck. The build stands firmly on a platform and, of course, comes with a stylish nameplate in case anyone has forgotten who Iron Man is. And for those who like their men small, there's also a mini Iron Man included in the box. It's a model that feels very exclusive to me, and it's a heavy piece that will be placed on the shelf to create law and order in my living room, where popcorn sometimes flies and hand controllers are thrown at sofa cushions in anger.

Now he's done! Looking sharp as ever!

It's a figure that will be treated with care but it certainly brings back memories. The result of this incredibly fine construction is that we have probably awakened a sleeping bear. The urge to build more lives on, and I think I'm already starting to feel the downside of Lego, namely the withdrawal symptoms that are probably here to stay until the next build comes along. If this creation has awakened your desire to own it, you can pick it up for around £120 at your nearest toy shop or online. It really is a thing of beauty to behold!