Lego marks Las Vegas Grand Prix with a bunch of new Formula 1 sets

We knew that Lego and Formula 1 were looking to expand their partnership, which in the past included the creation of Technic Mercedes-AMG and McLaren cars, as well as smaller models too. But, few probably expected as many sets as were revealed recently in time for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Lego will be offering new F1 sets that fall into the Speed Champions, City, Duplo, Collectibles, Icons, and Technic themes. For the Speed Champions and Collectibles sets, these will revolve around small versions of each of the 10 cars on the grid this year, as well as F1 and F1 Academy show cars too.

The Duplo sets will include a kit that enables kids to create their own Grand Prix weekend, with the set featuring ways to customise the cars to each of the respective teams. The City range will then offer six sets that range from weekend scenarios to vehicle transport, team garages, and even pit stops.

As per the Icons set, this will see Nigel Mansell's famous Williams Racing FW14B available to construct, with this being a small set spanning 799-pieces and costing £69.99/€79.99. It will supposedly feature "intricate details such as working steering, wide rear slick tires with Goodyear logo and a detailed replica of the engine".

Lastly is the biggest new set of them all, with this being a Technic version of Ferrari's SF-24 car. It will be a model that spans 1,361-pieces that come together to make a car that is 24-inches long, 9.5-inches wide, and 5-inches tall. It will cost £199.99/€229.99, and it will have plenty of detailed elements too, with Lego promising:

"The intricate aerodynamic details, such as an opening DRS, Pirelli printed slick tires and a V6 engine with a spinning MGU-H, let builders imagine the thrill of a last-lap showdown before placing the set on display. The set features key functions such as front & back suspension, with a 2 speed gearbox which offers an in-depth view of the mechanics of one of the fastest cars on the grid."

