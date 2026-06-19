Lego made a life-sized version of the Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear that reached 111 km/h

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Lego has teamed up with a variety of car manufacturers over the years to create official and detailed sets on some of their most popular automotive machines. Many of the most complicated ones fall into the Technic range, with these miniature models of the established cars offering a slate of intricate moveable elements including engine units, doors, spoilers, and more.

To this end, Lego and Koenigsegg has teamed up to make a brickified version of the Sadair's Spear car (named after the famed racehorse owned by the Koenigsegg family), one that spans 4,104 pieces, has an authentic V8 piston engine, a functioning 9-speed transmission, Triplex front and rear suspension, a rotating gear disc, and a working 'Ghost Mode' function that effectively compacts the car to make it even more streamline, a mechanic the real car also offers.

This Lego set will be selling from July 4 for £399.99/€449.99. It's quite a big set too at 15 cm in height, 59 cm in length, and 28 cm in width. Check it out below.

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To mark the announcement of this set, Lego also decided to create a life-sized Lego Sadair's Spear model too, with this being made from 327,906 pieces and weighing around 1,800 kg. It took 9,400 hours to make and Lego even decided to put the drivable car through the ringer, taking it to the Goodwood estate to drive the car around the Festival of Speed track, ultimately seeing the vehicle reach a top speed of 111 km/h, making it the fastest Lego Technic big build ever (the former record topped out at 50 km/h). Pretty impressive, indeed.