Lego Luke Skywalker is the latest target of scalpers

While we've all grown quite accustomed to scalpers making it difficult to purchase new-gen consoles, it looks like scalpers have set their sights on a new target: Lego minifigures. Specifically, it's the Blue Milk Luke Skywalker that has been put in the crosshairs, as this figure is only sold as a bonus for those who purchase the physical edition of the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition.

As Nintendo Life reports, the figure has started popping up on eBay and clocking in at prices between £30 and £60 - just for the figure and no attached game. This isn't a hugely surprising situation in and of itself as rare minifigures often find themselves being resold for these hefty prices, but it has led to a knock-on effect when it comes to finding copies of the physical Deluxe Edition of the game.

In the UK, both at Game and on Amazon, you cannot find straight copies of the physical Deluxe Edition today, despite there being plenty of copies of the regular edition, and even codes for the digital version of the Deluxe Edition (which comes without the minifigure).

Considering Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the UK's second biggest launch of 2022 so far, hopefully there will be more copies of the physical Deluxe Edition hitting shelves so that actual fans can get their own Blue Milk Luke.